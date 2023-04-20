SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Stock Position Lifted by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises 1.2% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDYG. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 541.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000.

Shares of MDYG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.61. 13,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,555. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.14. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $75.04.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

