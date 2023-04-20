Spell Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.71 Million (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. In the last week, Spell Token has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spell Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spell Token has a total market capitalization of $77.67 million and approximately $9.71 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Spell Token

Spell Token launched on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.

With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

Spell Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

