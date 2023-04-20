Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,169,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,739 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.24% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $58,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $365,000.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.24. 973,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,836,654. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

