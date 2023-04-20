Spire Wealth Management Has $4.25 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,082 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 159,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,671 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 74,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,702,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 555,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,522,000 after acquiring an additional 362,037 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.48. 2,317,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,477. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

