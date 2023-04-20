Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 456,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $20,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $178,000.

FBND stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $46.00. 270,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

