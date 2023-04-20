Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Quanta Services by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.64.

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PWR traded up $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $167.77. The stock had a trading volume of 146,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,750. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.26. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $168.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

