Spire Wealth Management Sells 138 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,637,000 after acquiring an additional 73,480 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $473.77. 164,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,503. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.72. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $430.93 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

