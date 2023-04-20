Spire Wealth Management Sells 707 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 67,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.30. 492,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,986. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 76.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

