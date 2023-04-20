Spire Wealth Management Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,285 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $491.50. 318,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $479.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.13.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

