Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,700 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Splunk comprises approximately 1.1% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Splunk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Splunk by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Splunk by 2.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,711 shares of the software company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Splunk by 5.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Splunk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,347 shares of the software company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of SPLK traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.50. The stock had a trading volume of 194,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,717. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.67. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $136.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

