Spring Valley Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 2,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 5,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Spring Valley Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spring Valley Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

About Spring Valley Acquisition

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

