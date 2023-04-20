Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $48.86

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$48.86 and traded as low as C$48.08. Sprott shares last traded at C$48.25, with a volume of 15,405 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sprott from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Sprott Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.87. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Sprott Increases Dividend

Sprott Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is a boost from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 152.22%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

