St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.46

Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.46 and traded as high as $41.93. St. Joe shares last traded at $41.06, with a volume of 62,408 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.28.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $61.60 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

Insider Transactions at St. Joe

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $51,732.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,137,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,241,548.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $51,732.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,137,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,241,548.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $5,703,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,138,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,382,960.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of St. Joe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in St. Joe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,621,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,052,000 after acquiring an additional 22,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,239,000 after purchasing an additional 166,505 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in St. Joe by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,912,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 561,323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in St. Joe by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,510,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,393,000 after buying an additional 18,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after buying an additional 28,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

About St. Joe

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.

Further Reading

