STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Bought by Hill Winds Capital LP

Hill Winds Capital LP increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. STAG Industrial accounts for approximately 2.5% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hill Winds Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of STAG Industrial worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,651,000 after buying an additional 253,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in STAG Industrial by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,755,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,402,000 after purchasing an additional 194,699 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,148,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,234,000 after purchasing an additional 175,758 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,926,000 after purchasing an additional 102,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,495,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,176,000 after buying an additional 55,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

Shares of STAG remained flat at $33.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 230,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,691. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $42.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.00%.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In related news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $245,882.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,480.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.