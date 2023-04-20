State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Cut to $83.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s previous close.

STT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.96.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.75. State Street has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity at State Street

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analysts predict that State Street will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in State Street by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,152,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,517,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,069,000 after purchasing an additional 60,433 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in State Street by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in State Street by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,161,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,831,000 after purchasing an additional 107,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

