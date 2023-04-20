Stem (NYSE:STEM) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STEM. Cowen reduced their price objective on Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Stem from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Stem from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Stem from $18.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.67.

Stem stock opened at $4.52 on Monday. Stem has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.08.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $155.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.26 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 34.18% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stem will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $181,863.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,731 shares in the company, valued at $468,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stem news, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $181,863.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,592.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,301.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,472 shares of company stock valued at $300,029. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Stem by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Stem by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,490,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,887,000 after purchasing an additional 54,271 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stem by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Stem by 6,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 674,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 664,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

