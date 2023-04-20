Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp trimmed its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Stericycle accounts for about 1.5% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp owned 0.12% of Stericycle worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Stericycle by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Stericycle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Stericycle by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Stericycle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Stericycle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.04. 41,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,474. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average of $48.08. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.26 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stericycle news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 6,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SRCL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Stericycle in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

