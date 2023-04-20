Stifel Nicolaus Raises Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $61.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE IR opened at $55.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.91. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $60.39.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,887,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,810 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,462,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,634 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,099,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,781,000 after acquiring an additional 109,280 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Recommended Stories

