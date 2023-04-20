Stifel Nicolaus Trims Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Target Price to $352.00

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $389.00 to $352.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $314.75.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of VMI stock opened at $294.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $213.27 and a twelve month high of $353.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.89.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 5.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In related news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,712,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

