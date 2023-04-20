Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Xerox Put Options (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,689 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,369% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Institutional Trading of Xerox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 221.1% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 118,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 81,940 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 7.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 220,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 14,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Stock Performance

NYSE XRX traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.97. 603,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.67. Xerox has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.08%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

