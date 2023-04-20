StockNews.com Downgrades Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) to Buy

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.88. The company had a trading volume of 617,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,060. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.88. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $49.13.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $403.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.79 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 15.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,807,000 after acquiring an additional 65,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Read More

