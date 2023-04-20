StockNews.com Downgrades Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) to Buy

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TSEM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.88. The company had a trading volume of 617,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,060. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.88. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $49.13.
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $403.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.79 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 15.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Company Profile
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
