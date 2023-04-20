StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance
AHPI stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Allied Healthcare Products has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $16,453.30, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.
Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.
