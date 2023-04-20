StockNews.com Upgrades Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.44.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.92. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.09.

Viper Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.99 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.38%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank C. Hu bought 2,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,442.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,600 shares of company stock worth $17,324,483. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 417,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 4.8% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 40.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Articles

