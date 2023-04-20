STP Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.33 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. STP has a market capitalization of $99.37 million and $5.33 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, STP has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for about $0.0512 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00029181 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019832 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018691 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,246.65 or 1.00017584 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000117 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official website is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.05123544 USD and is down -4.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $7,107,060.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

