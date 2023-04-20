Streamr (DATA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.31 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $28.31 million and $1.30 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can currently be bought for $0.0369 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamr Profile

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

