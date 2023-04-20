STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $266.59

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 266.59 ($3.30) and traded as low as GBX 245 ($3.03). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 245 ($3.03), with a volume of 8,247 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 272.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 266.45. The stock has a market cap of £117.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 679.73 and a beta of 0.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a GBX 7.40 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.90. STV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,972.97%.

In related news, insider Aki Mandhar bought 3,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,722.86 ($12,031.75). 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

