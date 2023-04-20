Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16,825.2% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 310,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,287,000 after buying an additional 308,238 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,608,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 994,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,954,000 after buying an additional 182,518 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after buying an additional 176,757 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,252,000 after buying an additional 137,076 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $210.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,835. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $240.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.45. The firm has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.