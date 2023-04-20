Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGGR. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 559.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 66,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 56,642 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 629,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 58,751 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

CGGR traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $22.47. 64,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.