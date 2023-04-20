Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.36. 77,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,437. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $214.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.49.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

