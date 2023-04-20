Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,603 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 150.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,635,145.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 14,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $375,583.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,673.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares in the company, valued at $31,635,145.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,012 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,534. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of RUN stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,799,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,737,568. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 2.34. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Stories

