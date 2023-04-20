Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Shares Up 2%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) rose 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 9,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 88,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SDPI shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $29.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products ( NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 50.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 84,303 shares of Superior Drilling Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $81,773.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,104,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 165,988 shares of company stock valued at $154,825 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

