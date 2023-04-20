Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.57.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 5,959 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $164,706.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at $488,094.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $164,706.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at $488,094.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $1,032,258.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $348,337.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,522 shares of company stock worth $4,451,838. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3,290.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 339,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 329,577 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $804,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.13. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $29.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

