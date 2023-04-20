Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 5.0 %

SNV stock opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNV. Truist Financial cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.05.

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Further Reading

