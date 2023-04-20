Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $92.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $87.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s current price.

TRGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $81.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Targa Resources by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,349,000 after acquiring an additional 421,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,593,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

