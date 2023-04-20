TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Given New $137.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2023

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TELGet Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.91.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $128.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.95. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TELGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 46.6% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.