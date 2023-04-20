TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Given New $137.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.91.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $128.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.95. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 46.6% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading

