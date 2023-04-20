TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms recently commented on FTI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:FTI opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $16.03. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Activity

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $335,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,175,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,529 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth $8,179,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

