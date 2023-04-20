Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMSNY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Temenos from CHF 43 to CHF 51.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 70 to CHF 79 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of TMSNY stock opened at $72.71 on Thursday. Temenos has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.15.

About Temenos

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

