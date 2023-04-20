Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $81.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TER. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Price Performance

TER stock opened at $98.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $117.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.75 and its 200 day moving average is $99.10.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,578. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.