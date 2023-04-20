Terra Classic Price Hits $0.0001 (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Terra Classic has a market cap of $670.53 million and $50.35 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004498 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004408 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001517 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Terra Classic

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,856,061,402,355 coins and its circulating supply is 5,900,962,916,213 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.