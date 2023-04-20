Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.04.

Shares of TSLA opened at $180.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.27. Tesla has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $364.07. The company has a market capitalization of $572.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

