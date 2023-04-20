Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 36.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.92.

Tesla Stock Down 2.0 %

TSLA stock opened at $180.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $364.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

