Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.59.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $180.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.10 and its 200 day moving average is $181.27. Tesla has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $364.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $572.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 125.6% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 234.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.