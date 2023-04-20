Tether (USDT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $35.63 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Tether token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion and approximately $35.63 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001300 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.
About Tether
Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 84,091,735,572 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,299,272,766 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.
Tether Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
