The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,960 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 21,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.68. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

