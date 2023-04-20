The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Short Interest Update

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,090,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 30,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.5 %

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.02. The stock had a trading volume of 911,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,972. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $70.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.15). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.774 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Featured Stories

