The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is Miramar Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 3.4% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $63.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,488,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,161,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.75.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 83.64%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

