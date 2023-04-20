The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target to $90.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $125.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average is $70.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.62 million. Research analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,008,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Wolfspeed by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.