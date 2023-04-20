The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65, Briefing.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $337.73. The stock had a trading volume of 625,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,799. The company has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.93.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $652,812.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares in the company, valued at $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.