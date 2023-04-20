The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker accounts for about 0.7% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE:SJM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.24. 112,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,434. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $163.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.27.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

