The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,814 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,636,227,000 after acquiring an additional 969,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,418,000 after buying an additional 211,382 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $865,641,000 after acquiring an additional 442,513 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $478,029,000 after acquiring an additional 235,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $408,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $78.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

